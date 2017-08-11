Bollywood at IFFM: Karan Johar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to grace the star-studded event, here are all the details

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is one of the biggest Indian film festivals held abroad. This year, the eighth edition of IFFM will showcase a number of Bollywood films and celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Malaika Arora Khan are in attendance. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her little munchkin Aaradhya was spotted leaving for Australia. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

In Australia, Aishwarya Rai met Premiere of Victoria Daniel Andrews and Director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Mitu Bhowmick Lange. Aishwarya will also be felicitated by the Victorian Government at the Westpac IFFM Awards night on August 11 for her contribution to global cinema. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Also celebrating ‘India at 70!' as a part of the festival about Indian cinema, Aishwarya will become the first Indian woman to hoist the Indian national flag at Melbourne's Federation Square. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Even filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted leaving for Australia. The 45-year-old filmmaker, who has helmed films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan, will deliver a special masterclass on ‘How to direct a big Bollywood dream’ at the festival. Sharing a picture from Melbourne, Karan writes, "Melbourne day 1!! Here for the #coach ...jacket by @coach glasses @Dior bag by @ysl styled by @nikitajaisinghani." (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Karan also posed with Malaika Arora Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput for a click in his flight. Sharing the picture, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl wrote on Instagram, "#airfie... Melbourne here we come #iffm @karanjohar @maheepkapoor @sushantsinghrajput @mitulange #singaporeairlines♥️." They are also accompanied by Maheep, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Konkona Sen Sharma's Lipstick Under My Burkha is all set to open the 13-day festival. Konkona was also spotted at the event. Her directorial A Death in the Gunj will also be screened at IFFM. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)