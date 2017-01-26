Blackbuck case: Grim-faced Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, Tabu in Jodhpur to record statements

Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu reached Jodhpur on Thursday to record their statements in 1998 blackbuck case. During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's movie, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors, killing two blackbucks in Kank village. Unlike the film, the actors were not all smiles when they were spotted at Jodhpur airport. The accused in the case, including Salman Khan, will record their statements in the 1998 case.

Last week, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had been acquitted by a Jodhpur court in an Arms Act case linked to the blackbuck case. The Jodhpur court on Wednesday deferred the hearing in the case till January 27. The prosecution witnesses have already recorded their statements in the court.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman Khan and the other actors and a local named Dushyant Singh in 1998.

Legal complexities regarding 1998 blackbuck poaching case don't seem to leave the actors anytime soon.

All the accused are expected to record their statements in the case while the prosecution witnesses have already recorded theirs a while back.