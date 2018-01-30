1 / 9

The world premiere of Marvel Studios' Black Panther was every bit as glamorous and cool as you would have imagined it to be. The premiere, which had a purple carpet, saw the stars and the director of the film posing for the shutterbugs. The big screen solo debut of Marvel's first black superhero has been receiving a lot of attention since the news of the project was first announced. Black Panther has an-all black main cast (barring of course, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman). Chadwick Boseman plays the mask-wearing, all-conquering superhero. The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler.