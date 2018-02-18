1 / 7

It has been only two days since Black Panther was released but the movie is already legendary. It is not just its visuals, action scenes, and performances but also the importance of a predominantly coloured cast, the portrayal of African cultures and traditions and progressive values that film propounds. In the film's South African Premiere, the excitement was palpable. There have been films that have shown the people of colour in sympathetic light, but Black Panther actually puts forward the radical new idea of an African country being the most advanced one on the planet. Here are the photos from the event.