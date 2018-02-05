1 / 7

Black Panther, the next film in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now only days away, and the film, with positive early reviews, is the only thing people seem to be talking about it. The film picks up the story of T'Challa, better known as Black Panther, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, when he returns to his homeland Wakanda and finds himself beset by multiple threats. The film had its Asian premiere in Seoul, South Korea, and present were actors Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and the director Ryan Coogler. Here are the photos.