Karan Singh Grover showers Bipasha Basu with kisses, Kapil Sharma travels with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath

There is never a dearth of PDA when it comes to our Bollywood celebrities. The season of love is always at its peak all around the year. And we got to see another dose of some candid moments between our stars recently. Bipasha Basu who was away for Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour returned to Mumbai. And like any normal couple, her husband Karan Singh Grover was there to receive her at the airport. But what made these clicks adorable was the way Bips was received by Karan amid hugs and kisses. The two will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this month. Bipasha has already been sharing posts from Australia about how much she was missing her hubby.

Even Kapil Sharma made a rare appearance in front of the cameras. This time he was all calm and composed. Maybe because he had the company of his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath with whom he was spotted at the airport too. Kapil has remained in news ever since his fight with co-actor Sunil Grover, leaving his The Kapil SHarma Show in mayhem. It all started on the same day in March when Kapil announced his love for Ginni on Twitter.

Actor Salman Khan also returned to India after wrapping up his Da-Bang tour. His upcoming film Tubelight is already in its post production phase and fans cannot wait for its trailer, which will release in the coming weeks.

Not just Salman, even Shah Rukh Khan was snapped at the airport. He is set to deliver his first TED Talk at the TED 2017 in Vancouver.

Giving equal competition in terms of grabbing eyeballs to all these superstars was Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, who was spotted in Mumbai. So far we've seen her in her designer best and oozing glamour. But it was a pleasant change to see her in such a casual look.

Sonam Kapoor was also seen in Mumbai. She was recently busy with Padman co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Alia Bhatt made it a point to flaunt her signature smile for the cameras when spotted in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora too greeted the shutterbugs.