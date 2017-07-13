Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover pack their bags for IIFA 2017, Tubelight director Kabir Khan also spotted at airport

Bollywood couple, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu left to be a part of IIFA 2017. They are the latest Bollywood stars to join their colleagues in New York for the forthcoming awards. Earlier Bipasha posted a photo on Instagram where she mentioned, "Looking forward to another spectacular few days for the #IIFA2017 in #NewYork . New York here we come." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for over a year now. They fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone, which was been Karan's debut film in Bollywood. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood director Kabir Khan who recently delivered Tubelight, starring Salman Khan was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tubelight had been Kabir Khan's third collaboration with Salman Khan, but the film failed to live up to the hype a Salman film usually receives when it comes to theatres (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor, Neha Dhupia who had a supporting role in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium was also seen travelling with packed bags. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)