  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover pack their bags for IIFA 2017, Tubelight director Kabir Khan also spotted at airport

Published on July 13, 2017 9:47 pm
    Bollywood couple, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu left to be a part of IIFA 2017. They are the latest Bollywood stars to join their colleagues in New York for the forthcoming awards. Earlier Bipasha posted a photo on Instagram where she mentioned, "Looking forward to another spectacular few days for the #IIFA2017 in #NewYork . New York here we come." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for over a year now. They fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone, which was been Karan's debut film in Bollywood. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Bollywood director Kabir Khan who recently delivered Tubelight, starring Salman Khan was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Tubelight had been Kabir Khan's third collaboration with Salman Khan, but the film failed to live up to the hype a Salman film usually receives when it comes to theatres (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Bollywood actor, Neha Dhupia who had a supporting role in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium was also seen travelling with packed bags. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Richa Chadha who was recently seen in web-series Inside Edge was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

