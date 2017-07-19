Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are enjoying their vacation and it can’t get better than this

Like many other celebs, Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover headed to New York for IIFA 2017. Only, it looks like their travel tales have not ended. The two of them have been posting pictures from their travels - and we are green with envy. From enjoying a beautiful sea view to becoming a pair of adventurous kids at the Universal Studios, the two seem to have done it all. Scroll on to see more of their pictures. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, seems to have loved his time at the Universal Studios as he has posted some fun photographs. He captioned this one, in front of the Transformers house and captioned it, "Auto bots resume battle formation! It's time to kick some decepticon ass!!"

Their adventurous day did not stop there. As they took a breath with a sip of some cool drink, Bips wrote, "Stinging Sun to Thunder Storm .. All in one day! Now some chill time ❤️ #monkeylove."

From Orlando to the beautiful seaside of Miami, the couple seem to be having a great time. Bipasha captioned this image, "Miami Baby ❤️ #monkeylove."

Bipasha posted a cute Flipagram post and captioned it, "Miami has a natural rhythm... loving it💃🏽❤️ @thelabellife."

He also posted an adorable boomerang video of himself imitating King Kong in front of the Skull Island.