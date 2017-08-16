Latest news

Biggest Bollywood hits of 2017 so far

Published on August 16, 2017 4:23 pm
  • toilet ek prem katha collection, akshay kumar, akshay kumar toilet ek prem katha, toilet ek prem katha total collection, toilet ek prem katha first week collection

    With Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar has proved that he has got what it takes to pull audiences to the theaters. The unconventional love story of Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) and Keshav (Akshay Kumar) with Toilet being the villain of their fairy tale is running to packed houses after the disheartening fate of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. Within five days of its release, the film, which highlights the issue of open defecation in India, has managed to mint Rs 83.45 crore. With such good numbers, this is Akshay's second film after Jolly LLB 2 to be in the top 10 openers of 2017.

  • raees, raees box office collection, raees shah rukh khan, shahrukh khan movie collection, raees vs kaabil, raees top earner, shah rukh khan photos

    Earlier in the year Baahubali: The Conclusion created a storm with its record-breaking collection of Rs 510.98 crore in India. But before Baahubali 2, it was Shah Rukh Khan's Republic Day release Raees which minted Rs 137.51 crore despite a clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Raees is the second highest earner of the year until now.

  • tubelight box office, tubelight box office collection, tubelight salman khan, salman khan film collection, salman khan films box office, salman khan photos

    Well, Salman Khan also failed to spell his charm on the moviegoers as his much-awaited Eid release Tubelight tanked at the box office. The actor, who failed to impress the audience with his good-boy image, admitted that he never expected a positive review from film critics. In fact, the film also failed to touch the 120-crore mark and raked in only Rs 119.26 crore.

  • jolly llb 2, jolly llb 2 akshay kumar, akshay kumar 2017 releases, akshay kumar movies box office

    The court room drama Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi entered the 100-crore club with its total collection of Rs 117 crore.

  • Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection, bollywood box office report, varun dhawan alia bhatt

    Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt once again won hearts with their quirky yet simple love story, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film was applauded by the critics and audiences alike. The film, which released in March, earned Rs 116.68 crore.

  • kaabil, hrithik roshan 2017 movies, kaabil box office collection, kaabil vs raees, hrithik roshan photos

    Hrithik Roshan's blind act in Kaabil did bring him appreciation but the film was overpowered by SRK's Raees. It minted Rs. 103.84 crore.

  • hindi medium, hindu medium box office collection, irrfan khan hindi medium, irrfan khan photos

    Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium proved to be an underdog as despite a slow start the film managed to earn Rs 69.59 crore. The film was made on a modest budget of Rs 22 crores.

  • jab harry met sejal, jab harry met sejal box office, shah rukh khan jab harry met, shah rukh khan 2017 releases, jab harry met sejal posters

    Despite his stature in the domestic as well as international market, Shah Rukh Khan failed to impress his massive fan following with Imtiaz Ali's directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film was panned by critics and audiences alike. Despite many unique and interesting promotional gimmicks, the film earned only Rs. 62.60 crore, which is something unexpected from a Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

  • Jagga Jasoos, Jagga Jasoos total collection, Jagga Jasoos ranbir kapoor, ranbir kapoor, katrina kaif, jagga jasoos photos

    Despite a decent opening on its release date and a good collection through the weekend, Jagga Jasoos failed to do an impressive job at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer collected Rs 54.16 crore in India.

  • Mubarakan box office collection, arjun kapoor, anil kapoor, mubarakan, box office report

    Anil Kapoor and his nephew Arjun Kapoor succeeded in tickling the funny bone of the audience with their perfect comic timing in Mubarakan. The movie earned Rs 51.55 crore. Though the film, made on a budget of Rs 55 crore, got a slow opening, it picked up at the box office due to positive word-of-mouth.

  • Lipstick Under My Burkha, Lipstick Under My Burkha box office, Lipstick Under My Burkha total collection

    The 'lady-oriented' Lipstick Under My Burkha amid competition from other big banner movies managed to perform well at the box office. It earned Rs 18.87 crore. The film starring Konkona Sensharma and Ratna Pathak Shah was made on a budget of Rs 6 crores.

  • lowest performance box office, indu sarkar, 2017 box office report, raag desh

    Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar and Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raag Desh, both based on historical events, witnessed a dull start and failed to pull the audience to the theaters despite interesting storylines. While Indu Sarkar earned Rs. 4.88 crore, Raag Desh managed to rake in only Rs. 0.65 crore.

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express