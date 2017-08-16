Biggest Bollywood hits of 2017 so far

With Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar has proved that he has got what it takes to pull audiences to the theaters. The unconventional love story of Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) and Keshav (Akshay Kumar) with Toilet being the villain of their fairy tale is running to packed houses after the disheartening fate of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. Within five days of its release, the film, which highlights the issue of open defecation in India, has managed to mint Rs 83.45 crore. With such good numbers, this is Akshay's second film after Jolly LLB 2 to be in the top 10 openers of 2017.

Earlier in the year Baahubali: The Conclusion created a storm with its record-breaking collection of Rs 510.98 crore in India. But before Baahubali 2, it was Shah Rukh Khan's Republic Day release Raees which minted Rs 137.51 crore despite a clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Raees is the second highest earner of the year until now.

Well, Salman Khan also failed to spell his charm on the moviegoers as his much-awaited Eid release Tubelight tanked at the box office. The actor, who failed to impress the audience with his good-boy image, admitted that he never expected a positive review from film critics. In fact, the film also failed to touch the 120-crore mark and raked in only Rs 119.26 crore.

The court room drama Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi entered the 100-crore club with its total collection of Rs 117 crore.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt once again won hearts with their quirky yet simple love story, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film was applauded by the critics and audiences alike. The film, which released in March, earned Rs 116.68 crore.

Hrithik Roshan's blind act in Kaabil did bring him appreciation but the film was overpowered by SRK's Raees. It minted Rs. 103.84 crore.

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium proved to be an underdog as despite a slow start the film managed to earn Rs 69.59 crore. The film was made on a modest budget of Rs 22 crores.

Despite his stature in the domestic as well as international market, Shah Rukh Khan failed to impress his massive fan following with Imtiaz Ali's directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film was panned by critics and audiences alike. Despite many unique and interesting promotional gimmicks, the film earned only Rs. 62.60 crore, which is something unexpected from a Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Despite a decent opening on its release date and a good collection through the weekend, Jagga Jasoos failed to do an impressive job at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer collected Rs 54.16 crore in India.

Anil Kapoor and his nephew Arjun Kapoor succeeded in tickling the funny bone of the audience with their perfect comic timing in Mubarakan. The movie earned Rs 51.55 crore. Though the film, made on a budget of Rs 55 crore, got a slow opening, it picked up at the box office due to positive word-of-mouth.

The 'lady-oriented' Lipstick Under My Burkha amid competition from other big banner movies managed to perform well at the box office. It earned Rs 18.87 crore. The film starring Konkona Sensharma and Ratna Pathak Shah was made on a budget of Rs 6 crores.