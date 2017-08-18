India churns out the highest number of films every year. And while Bollywood does get films like Dangal and Baahubali which break and make new records, there are years, when the list of box office duds are much higher than we can imagine. Stressing on the fact that content has become the hero of films today, the audience doesn't think twice in rejecting even the costliest of films, which boasts of the biggest star cast, if it fails to establish a connect with the fans. 2017 has been one such year when some of the grandest, much awaited movies left us disappointed to such a degree, that it might take a while for the audience to recuperate from the shock. Scroll through for the list of the biggest Bollywood flops of 2017 so far.

Machine:

Some films just shouldn't be made. Like some star kids just shouldn't debut. Another case of nepotism, Machine was the debut of Mustafa Burmawalla, son of Abbas Burmawalla of the hit director duo Abbas-Mustan. The film sang without a trace, and we weren't surprised. It was made at Rs 30 crore, and could recover barely Rs 3 crore. All we remember is its revamped song "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast". But, even that'll be forgotten soon!

Indu Sarkar:

Madhur Bhandarkar couldn't give his signature touch to the film, or was it its sluggish plot. Indu Sarkar had enough buzz prior to its release, thanks to the opposition it faced from the Congress party and its fact meets fiction debate. But it could only manage a total of Rs 4.88 crore domestically till date.

Noor:

Sonakshi Sinha tried to play a struggling journalist, caught between her personal and professional dilemmas while surviving in Mumbai. The film was based on the Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel Karachi, You're Killing Me, but couldn't manage to win the audience like the book. Made at a budget of Rs 22 crore, it managed Rs 7.58 crore in India.

Meri Pyaari Bindu:

The film looked like a sweet rom-com starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra. It was also Pari's return after three years, and she even made her singing debut. But in the absence of a concrete story, the film fell flat. It only garnered Rs 9.59 crore in India.

Sarkar 3:

Ram Gopal Varma seems to make a new film in this franchise when he wants to take a break from his nasty Twitter rants and trouble making statements. Sarkar 3 came out of nowhere, and left without any trace too. Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee also couldn't save the film. Of course, they can't if the film lacked an appealing storyline. The film made Rs 9.93 crore in India.

Rangoon:

This one was expected to do well, given the power packed cast of Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and the direction of Kabir Khan. But, sadly none of it paid off for the period film set during World War II. Leaving aside Kangana's act of Julia, Rangoon very quickly became forgettable. Made at a budget of around Rs 80 crore, the film could only recover approx Rs 20.68 crore.

Begum Jaan:

This one looked like a game changer. With a casting of a dozen of women led by Vidya Balan, this could have easily become one of the most loved films this year. But a lousy plot made things hard for the film. The film collected Rs 20.91 crore in India.

Ok Jaanu:

This one was the first release of 2017. And as much glossy and romantic it looked from the packaging, given the fact that Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were teaming up again, it just couldn't recreate their Aashiqui 2 magic. A remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani, it left the audience disappointed, and earned only Rs 23.64 crore in India.

Commando 2:

Many were happy to see Vidyut Jammwal returning in his ferocious action avatar. But this sequel was nowhere close to its first one which released in 2013. It could only make Rs 25.09 in India.

Raabta:

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was being held as its highest point. Adding to it was Rajkummar Rao's cameo playing a 324-year-old man. The story of reincarnation could not establish a 'Raabta' (connection) with the audience. It could only collect Rs 25.67 crore in India.

Mom:

Sridevi made a comeback after five years with this one. And while the film did win hearts with its intriguing plot, the thriller could only manage to earn around Rs 37.22 crore in India.

Jab Harry Met Sejal:

From its shooting last year, to the intense promotions, exciting trailers and sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, everything seemed right for this Imtiaz Ali directorial. But it took the audience just one shot to reject it completely. The film garnered such bad reviews that even the distributors are lining up outside Shah Rukh's house for a refund. JHMS could cross Rs 100 crore in India at the most sluggish pace, one of the slowest for an SRK film recently.