Bigg Boss, the most controversial yet one of the most watched television reality shows never fails to make headlines. Bigg Boss entertains its fans with an out of the box tasks every season along with some interesting contestants. No matter what, it has always been a show aimed at entertainment as it is the viewers who decide the winner. While Shilpa Shinde has won the latest season of the show, let us take a look at all the ex-Bigg Boss winners who managed to win hearts from season one.