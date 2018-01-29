1 / 6

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma along with the winner of the season Shilpa Shinde reunited post the show for fellow contestant Sabyasachi Sathpathy's birthday bash in Mumbai. It was nothing less than a throwback moment for all Bigg Boss fans seeing their favourite contestants together one more time.