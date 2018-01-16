1 / 6

Bigg Boss 11 has come to an end and it has left us with many good and bad memories. While we have been talking about the contestants and their journey on the show, we should not forget about Salman Khan's fun moments on the show. The actor added spice to weekends of the reality show. Whether it is his furious side on Weekend Ka Vaar or his camaraderie on Sunday episodes when his contemporaries came on the same stage to promote their respective films. Here's a throwback to the most fun moments of Salman Khan with his co-stars and friends from the film industry.