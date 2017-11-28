1 / 6

It was nominations day in the Bigg Boss house and of course, the planning and plotting have already set the tone for the day. However, it seemed more than nominations this time, the housemates were struggling to find coffee. Hiten, who is assigned as the new captain of the house, searches for his lost coffee but fails to find it. He asks everyone around but everybody refuses. Seems like he is not really able to have a control on the house as a captain.