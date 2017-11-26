1 / 6

Salman Khan was in full form in this Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor seemed extremely angry about what all had happened last week during the tasks. He asks the housemates who they tag as the villain of the house this week. Puneesh gets maximum votes for talking ill about Sapna and her profession. However, Salman clarifies that what Puneesh said and what was conveyed to Sapna by Hina was not in the same tone. The actor declares Puneesh as innocent.