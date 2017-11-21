1 / 6

Bigg Boss has yet again tested friendships and bonds in the house. On November 20, the housemates were asked to nominate their co-contestants through a task but here's the twist. Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan and Hina Khan were asked to step into Appy Fizz safe zone from where they can only exit by giving away their immunity to someone else. While Vikas, Hina and Arshi were hell bent that they would not let go of their safe status, Hina, at first, tried to prove why she does not want to be unsafe.