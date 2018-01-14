1 / 10

The finale episode of Bigg Boss 11 promises to be nothing less than a celebration for the contestants, who would finally be coming out of the Bigg Boss house after 104 days. The episode began with Salman's amazing performance on Tiger Zinda Hai's hit track Swag Se Swagat and soon he introduced the four finalists - Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta to the audience.