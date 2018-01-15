1 / 7

Salman Khan announced Shilpa Shinde as the winner of Bigg Boss season 11, declaring that the twelfth season would soon return on television. For over three months, Bigg Boss 11 remained a part of our lives and its culmination is sure to create some void in our lives. However, one cannot forget how entertaining the last weekend of Bigg Boss 11 was not just for the contestants but even the viewers. Before we move on from this season, here's a throwback to the best performances of Bigg Boss 11 grand finale that stole our hearts.

Salman Khan's Swag Se Swagat: Talk about performances and leave out Salman Khan's impeccable energy on stage? Well, that sounds just impossible. Salman entered the stage and performed on "Swag Se Swagat" number, introducing the audience to the four finalists - Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde.