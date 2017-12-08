2 / 6

The next visit to the house was of Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal who put several allegations on him. She told him that he has disappointed her. She also warns him that he has no true friend inside the house apart from Vikas Gupta. Pointing at Luv and Hina Khan, she asked him not to be a part of a group and plays his individual game. As soon as Divya left, Priyank was in tears but a few minutes later he was the one who said that he entered the house after breaking up with her and has no feelings for her now.