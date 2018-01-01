1 / 7

Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday saw celebrations to welcome 2018. Salman Khan entered the show shaking a leg on one of his hit tracks but he did not leave any chance to take a dig at the housemates whenever he could. As the show gained momentum, Salman asked Vikas, Shilpa and Hina to act for a show. Vikas and Shilpa played the role of a married couple and Hina played Vikas’ girlfriend. Shilpa and Hina fought with each other for Vikas. In the end Hina and Shilpa became lovers. The actor praised Vikas for his acting and said he is getting a lot of calls for acting in the show.