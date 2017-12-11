1 / 7

Salman Khan invited Fukrey Returns team on Bigg Boss 11 on December 11 episode. Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma were the first ones to enter the house as Bigg Boss reporters. The two performed a task with housemates where they asked questions and the housemates had to answer. Hina Khan was asked why she does not share her coffee with anyone in the house. She explained that she does share but only with people she is really close to. When the two actors asked the housemates if anyone has ever got a cup of coffee from her, only Hiten raised his hand.