Bigg Boss 11 contestants: Here are all the stars who might be a part of the Salman Khan hosted show

Bigg Boss isn't called the most controversial show on Indian television for no reason. Given the news it makes and the TRPs it brings to the channel, the show is also the most awaited thing on TV every year. The Salman Khan hosted reality show is set to return with its eleventh season which will tentatively go on air in October. And like every year, there are several stars speculated to have been approached for the same. While the final list of contestants will remain unconfirmed until its premiere night, here is a list of stars who've reportedly been approached to be a part of BB 11. Who will make it inside the controversial house, we are keen to know.

Nia Sharma: The hottest star on Indian television right now, Nia was reportedly approached with an offer of Rs 2 crore for Bigg Boss 11. The actor, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, isn't new to challenges a reality show brings. And if she really comes on board the Salman Khan show, she is sure to hog major limelight with her oomph.

Jhanvi Kapoor: Her name might not ring a bell, but she had sprung into limelight way back in 2007 by declaring that actor Abhishek Bachchan had married her, even before he tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Jhanvi, who was one of the background dancers in Abhishek's popular song "Dus Bahane", came out in open and claimed that he cannot marry Aish since she was already his wife. Jhanvi created a furore when she slit her wrist to grab attention too. She blamed Aishwarya for 'stealing' her husband. Model-turned-godwoman Jhanvi's name is being considered for this controversial show.

Niti Taylor: The young TV actor known for Kaisi Yeh Yaariya, is currently seen in Ghulaam. She is one of the first celebrities to get on the final list. Niti has also done regional films mainly Telugu. Known for her flamboyance, she might spread vibrancy inside the house too.

Cezanne Khan: He was a TV heartthrob when he played Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasutii Zindagi Kay. His chemistry with Prerna aka Shweta Tiwari sizzled the screens for seven years. However, after the popular show ended, Cezanne went MIA. The actor couldn't make a noteworthy comeback. Now, as per reports the makers of Bigg Boss have approached him for the upcoming season.

Anuj Saxena: Another Ekta Kapoor's poster boy, actor Anuj Saxena who played the lead in Kkusum is in talks for Bigg Boss 11. The actor, who also has a roaring business in pharmacy found himself in a soup when he was reportedly caught in a graft case in 2016. Anuj had recently surrendered to the Delhi police and is currently out on bail. He might fill in for the slot where Bigg Boss gets a contestant with a police record every year.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: After playing the sanskari bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, she sizzled in her beach avatar on Instagram. Now, we hear she has been approached for the Salman Khan hosted show. Sadly, she has denied the offer.

Pearl V Puri: The TV actor, known for shows like Badtameez Dil and Naagarjuna, has also been confirmed as a Bigg Boss 11 participant.

Achint Kaur: A popular face on both TV and films, Achint could've added glamour and woman power to Bigg Boss 11. The makers had approached Achint, but she has reportedly declined the offer.

Abhilash Thapliyal: Though sources claim that he has been approached and he has accepted the offer, we still await an official confirmation. The actor-RJ is popular for his satirical videos on social media as Arvind Kejriwal, which he posts under the title, The Adventures of Mufflerman.

Nikitin Dheer: He wrote the most adorable note for his actor wife Kratika Sengar recently, giving many marriage goals. The actor, best remembered as 'Thangabali' in Chennai Express, was also a part of films like Jodha Akbar, Mission Istaanbul, Ready, Dabangg 2 and Houseful 3. He has now been approached for Bigg Boss 11.

Rani Chatterjee: Like every year, the slot of a Bhojpuri actor and an item girl might get filled this time if Rani agrees to be on the show. She is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri industry and has been around for more than a decade. If she confirms, she might be the bold and brash contestant this time, a perfect amalgamation of Sambhavna Seth and Mona Lisa.

Dhinchak Pooja: Do we even need to introduce her? The girl who became an overnight star for her most unexpected and random songs, is now in talks for Bigg Boss 11. She has been approached, and if she makes it, we would want to hear her sing "Selfie Maine Le Li". Well, will we really wish for that?

Vikrant Singh Rajput: Another actor from the Bhojpuri film industry, Vikrant isn't new to Bigg Boss. He kept appearing in the previous season, thanks to his then girlfriend and Bigg Boss 10 participant Mona Lisa. The two even tied the knot on the show giving it enough ratings. This time Vikrant can come over as a participant, if he agrees to the offer.

Abhishek Malik: Former MTV Splitsvilla contestant, Abhishek has done TV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, among others. He is speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss 11.

Rahul Raj Singh: His name is also doing the rounds, but this time for some right reasons. Rahul is speculated to be on the show. If he comes on board, he might reveal his side of the story and use it as a platform to clear air about the legal case against him regarding abetting the suicide of his actor-girlfriend Pratyusha Banerjee. Can this show rectify his image?

Navpreet Banga: Her stark resemblance to Priyanka Chopra made her a social media favourite sometime back as her pictures went viral. Navneet has been approached. Now, if she accepts, it would be interesting to see whether she would bring the same PeeCee style glamour on the show.

Nandish Sandhu: Even after Uttran going off year five years back, Nandish is still remembered for the hit show. But he was not seen in any major show after that. The actor was recently approached for Bigg Boss 11.

Sumit Bharadwaj: The actor who is seen portraying Ayan Sharma in TV show Beyhadh was also approached, but as per reports he has declined.

Aneri Vajani: Another actor from Beyhadh, Aneri is said to have been approached. She also played the lead in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and became a victim of trolls for a picture she posted on social media recently.