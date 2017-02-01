Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar injured, stays away from home as wedding video goes viral

If Bigg Boss 10 was all about drama, what happened once Salman Khan announced Manveer Gurjar as the winner would leave you shocked. The first commoner winner of the show, Manveer, was supposed to land up in his village and meet his family as well as hold a press conference. However, as the news leaked that he is a married man and apparently also has a five-year-old daughter, the news shifted. Manveer's wedding video went viral and suddenly people were wondering why this news was kept hidden during the 100-day Bigg Boss 10 journey. However, the ones it didn't faze were his followers who collected in large numbers at the airport and even made Manveer's homecoming difficult. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Manveer's fans from Noida were present at the airport and it was difficult for the Bigg Boss 10 winner to even step out. he allegedly even got injured while trying to step out. From there he was supposed to take the DND flyover to his village and the traffic police had even taken out an advisory in this regard. Manveer chose a different route for entering Noida but this did not stop his fans halting traffic in various parts of Noida. At various spots, his shirtless supporters could be seen celebrating his win. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

According to reports, Manveer could not even reach his home because of massive crowds waiting for him at his village. The Bigg Boss 10 winner chose to stay at a farmhouse belonging to his friend overnight. he was injured and had to get first-aid as well. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Karan Singh, Manveer's maternal uncle confirmed to Times of India that offers from political parties in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh have already come for Manveer. "Offers had come from the parties. Mayawati's brother had come and met the family members. They said that if not Manveer, the elder brother Anoop Gurjar can campaign but we said that he have nothing to do with any political party," he said. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

The wedding video also played a role in Manveer staying away from the media. Earlier Manveer's sister-in-law had said they will not accept Nitibha as his wife because they want a "homely" girl. During the show, Nitibha and Manveer's friendship was oft discussed. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)