Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa gets married to boyfriend. See her wedding pics

Just married! Bhojpuri actor Mona Lisa's wedding to longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 and the audience will get to be a part of the ceremony on Wednesday night. Mona Lisa's stay inside the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 disrupted her personal life. Her rumoured closeness with fellow contestant Manoj Punjabi affected her relationship with long-time boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput. He was evidently upset with Mona and even blamed Mona Lisa for everything. But Bigg Boss took upon himself the responsibility of making things right. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their friends from Bhojpuri industry and a few family members.

In Tuesday's episode, the viewers got to witness the haldi ceremony and on Wednesday, the radiant bride of Bigg Boss house will be adorned with henna. In the last few days, Mona Lisa grew indifferent towards the show and wished to leave as early as possible. She was even seen in tears many times. The Bigg Boss decision regarding the wedding came as a welcome surprise to her. As Bigg Boss made the official announcement about the marriage on Tuesday, the entire house rejoiced and extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple.

The housemates of Bigg Boss 10 -- who have been locked in the four-walled house for more than 13 weeks -- will be seen grooving on peppy Bhojpuri songs for the sangeet ceremony. The contestants will be joined by Mona Lisa whose love for dancing has been revealed in the earlier episodes of the show.

Ravi Kishen and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Mona Lisa's friends from the Bhojpuri industry, will enter the house and surprise everyone.

Post the rituals, there will be a grand after-party in the Bigg Boss house. Ravi Kishen will even invite Bani J on the stage to dance with him. Later they will be joined by the newly-weds.