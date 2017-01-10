Latest News
  • Bigg Boss 10 January 9 highlights: Manveer, Nitibha’s massive fight ends their friendship

Published on January 10, 2017 10:34 am
    Since no captain has emerged as a strong leader in 12 weeks, Bigg Boss has taken upon himself the responsibility of keeping the contestants under check. In Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 10, Nitibha and Bani were often asked by Bigg Boss to speak in Hindi. When, for the third time, Bigg Boss warned Nitibha to converse in Hindi, captain Manveer lost his cool and asked her to mend her ways. In her defence, Nitibha told him that she uttered only a few words and the argument soon turned into a war of words.

    Before the big Ticket to Finale task, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to rank themselves on the scale of 1 to 6. Rohan was barred from being a part of the task since he is nominated for the entire season. The housemates had to come to a consensus on the ranks and this task will have a direct effect on Ticket to Finale. While Mona Lisa was happy with whatever position was assigned to her, Bani and Lopamudra were adamant on taking top two positions.

    Manu and Manveer, who considered themselves capable of being in top three, compromised and ended up on fourth and fifth positions respectively. The duo didn't want to get into a fight with the two stubborn ladies.

    Nitibha Kaul thought herself to be more capable in comparison to Manoj Punjabi on the grounds that she survived longer than him inside the house. He had to leave the house for a few days to attend his mother's last rites.

    Lopmaudra's number one rank was not appreciated by many inside the house. Manu, in a discussion with Manveer and Bani, said that Lopa has been wrongly brought up in the Bigg Boss house. She has been pampered a lot, first by Rahul Dev and then by Rohan.

    Rohan and Lopamudra tried to get back to being friends but it looks like the path is too difficult for them. With the finale coming closer, the dynamics inside the house are changing every day.

