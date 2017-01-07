Bigg Boss 10 January 6 highlights: Salman Khan calls Swami Om ‘dhongi’ and Bani a ‘sweetheart’

Finally, Swami has been dragged out of the Bigg Boss 10 house after his disgusting act of throwing his pee on Bani J and Rohan Mehra. Coming in the house a day earlier, star host of the show Salman Khan looked upset with whatever happened inside the house during the entire week. In harsh words, he condemned Swami's action and pointed out how the show has stooped to such dirty levels for the first time in 10 years. Salman addressed Swami Om as 'dhongi baba' and said that Om maligned the image of Indiawaale. Contestants appreciated Bigg Boss's decision but Swami Om accused the makers of being unfair.

Talking to the contestants, Salman Khan appreciated channel's decision of kicking out Om. He further moves on to discussing the other aspects of the captaincy task. Rohan was questioned about the way in which he supported Bani but he justified his act by saying that he only wanted to ensure that Bani will win. Salman reminded him that it was only with the help of Manveer and Manu that Rohan was able to lock Swami in the jail.

Later, Rohan, Manu, and Manveer got into an argument over supporting Swami Om in the house. Manu said that he only wanted to make the game entertaining but he was not supporting Swami Om. Salman further puts Manu in the spot and asks him if Swami Om would have chosen him to be a representative in the task, what would have been his strategy. Manu's reply leaves Salman and other contestants stunned.

When Salman scolds Bani for breaking the rules of the house, she felt Salman was being unfair to her. He tried to console and called her 'sweetheart'.

Nitibha discussed with Mona Lisa how Bani has been supported by the makers of the show and Salman Khan from the beginning itself. She looked upset at Salman calling Bani sweetheart even when she showed attitude to him.