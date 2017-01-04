Bigg Boss 10 January 3 highlights: Contestants get a chance to increase their winning prize amount

First time in the history of television reality show Bigg Boss, the prize money was cut down to just Rs. 15 lakhs, courtesy insecurity of the contestants about being evicted from the game. To get away with the shameful record of the lowest prize money ever, contestants were given a chance to add some amount to their winning prize money through 'Malgaadi' task. But the major twist that accompanies it is, either they could increase the prize money or could be the captain of the house, which brings along itself, the immunity for the given week too.

Swami Om returns to the house and claims that he was welcomed by thousand of fans outside. He even told Rohan that people have kept his photo in their temple and worship him. Eager to understand the task, he enquires Mona Lisa and Rohan about it. Knowing that moving out of the prison will make him a contender of captaincy, he gets restless to leave the jail. Manu tries to stop him but with force, he manages to move out. Bigg Boss once again had to intervene to make Swami understand the rules of the task.

Manu discusses Manveer's bond with Swami Om and how he favours Swami more than Manu. He questions Manveer's friendship and his ability to be a captain of the house. Manu even tells Nitibha and Mona Lisa that now people's friendship is only about convenience in the house.

Swami boasts about his popularity in front of the housemates yet again. He tells them that people outside the house have downloaded his song on their mobile phones. Manu opposes Swami and says that the song has never been telecast.

Lopamudra warns Rohan that Bani's over-friendliness towards him is fake and he should be careful of what she says and does in the house. Rohan disagrees with Lopa and refuses to listen to her any further.