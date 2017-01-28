Bigg Boss 10 January 27 highlights: Manu-Manveer get emotional seeing the journey of their strong friendship

After spending more than hundred days inside the house, Bigg Boss made the contestants relive their memorable moments once again. The contestants were made to come to the activity area individually. Manveer was spellbound on seeing his various snapshots from the show. Bigg Boss was all praise for him and said that his patience and honesty made him the pacifier of some of the major fights inside the house. He even maintained his cool with Swami Om. A commoner stole the hearts of millions in just a matter of hundred days.

Manveer was later shown a video where he saw his transformation from a rugged commoner to a celebrity. He even sacrificed his first love - his beard for his friend Manu Punjabi. The only thing which left him a bit surprised was Manu talking behind his back. Bigg Boss told Manveer that it was not only him who cried on meeting his father after eight long years, even his fans were left teary eyed.

Next, it was Lopamudra Raut's turn to see what all she gained and lost during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. While Bigg Boss praised her for always taking a stand against the wrongdoings, he also mentioned how sometimes she acted immature during the tasks.

Manu Punjabi was left speechless on seeing Manveer and Mona's love for him. Flashes from his hundred-days long journey left him awestruck. Shedding continuous tears. he thanked Bigg Boss for giving him a chance to prove his mettle, not only to the world but also to himself.

Bani who emerged as an emotional person in the Bigg Boss house was happy to see her ups and downs in the show. But the video clips showing her fellow contestants talking ill about her didn't go down well with the VJ. She was in tears on seeing Gauahar Khan in the clips.