Bigg Boss 10 January 27 highlights: Manu, Bani, Manveer, Lopamudra seen crying

On the second day of Mela task, the finalists of Bigg Boss 10 hosted a few more guests in the house. The first one to enter was ex-contestant Navin Prakash of the ongoing season. Navin, who entered the house as a commoner, told Manu and Manveer how they are ruling the hearts of people. Both the commoner laughed their hearts out as Navin told them that people are befriending him just to meet them. He even negated Mandana's views about Lopamudra and told her to play the game in a way that pleases her instead of getting affected by an outsider's comments.

Manveer was given a task to put a placard which had words 'I don't deserve to win the show' written on it around the neck of one of his fellow contestants. Since Manveer knew Bani and Lopamudra would've never agreed to take it, he gave it to Manu who also accepted it. Manveer, however, did not acknowledge his friend's gesture and this had Manu upset. He also discussed with Lopamudra how Manveer has changed after entering the finale.

Next to step inside the house was Bigg Boss 9 contestant Raghav. He asked for a massage from Lopamudra and told the contestants that Manu is different from what he purports to be. He even tagged Manu as a blackboard who does all the evil and Manveer as the white chalk who does all the good inside the house.

On being asked the names of best and worst performers inside the house, Raghav gave Manveer the title of best performer whereas he chose Bani as the worst performer. On leaving the house, he gave all the points to Manveer as he has outperformed himself during the tasks.

Manu and Bani were stunned to see Lokesh in her all new glamorous avatar as she entered the house as a guest. Lokesh made her best efforts to sort out the differences between Lopa and Bani. She asked Bani to list five best qualities of Lopamudra. Bani agreed on it and talked all good things about her arch rival Lopa.