Bigg Boss 10 January 24 highlights: Lopamudra blames Bani for her failure

Contestants of TV reality show Bigg Boss 10 completed 100 days inside the glass walled house yesterday. The occasion was marked by special guests coming on the show treat the top five contestants with Indian delicacies. But before they could enjoy the scrumptious food, they had to prove their cooking expertise. The contestants were divided into two teams --Team Lopa and Team Bani. They had to cook the given dish in a definite time slot and give it to Manveer for tasting and the final verdict.

Apart from the given task, Lopamudra started playing another game - the blame game. Both Bani and Lopa being the team leads, had to pick the required ingredients from the store room. As the buzzer rang, Lopa blamed Bani for picking up all the sauces for the Chinese dish, leaving none for her. She asked Manu to share the sauce with her but he politely refused since they were performing a task. For Lopa, everything is Bani's strategy against her.

Manveer and Rohan got into a war of words. Manveer could not stand both, Lopa and Rohan's childish behaviour and told them not to spoil the fun task. Rohan, on the other hand, argued that he was talking to Lopa and not him so he should not poke his nose in their conversation.

Bani and Manu turned a deaf ear to the useless argument and continued to perform their task. In the Chinese dish round, they managed to impress Manveer with their cheese dish and Bigg Boss too stood by Manveer's decision.

Even in the Italian and the sweet dish round, Bani and Manu were a step ahead of Lopa and Rohan, both in terms of presentation and taste. Lopamudra was evidently upset with Manveer's decision.