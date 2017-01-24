Bigg Boss 10 January 23 highlights: Lopamudra breaks rules, calls Bigg Boss names

With just six days left for the finale and Lopmudra becoming a finalist already, it seems she is least bothered about what Bigg Boss has to say. She not only broke the rules of the task given to the contestants but showed her carefree attitude by saying that the maximum Bigg Boss can manage as a punishment is cancellation of the task. Miffed with her arrogance, Bigg Boss decides to reduce the final prize money by Rs 3.5 lakh. Now, the prize money stands at Rs 40 lakh.

Bani once again loses her temper and becomes the first one to quit the task. But this time her quitting the game could have added Rs 1 lakh to the final prize money if Lopamudra wouldn't have acted immaturely. It so happens that all the contestants except Manu were locked in a finale room. All of them had to unanimously decide on a name who was least deserving and should leave the room when the buzzer rang. Manu had to predict who will come out first. His correct predictions added money to the winning amount. Manu made the correct prediction about Bani.

Manveer creates a difficult situation for friends Lopamudra and Rohan as he leaves the finale room ahead of them. His exit leaves Lopa and Rohan confused, whether to choose game over friendship or not.

Manu and Manveer poke fun at Rohan and try to convince him that he is the one who will be evicted ahead of the finale. They tell him that how audience loves watching Bani and her mere sight is enough for her fans to vote for her.

When Bigg Boss criticises Lopamudra for her immature behaviour, she -- instead of accepting her mistake -- starts calling Bigg Boss names. She even says that Bigg Boss never wanted to raise the prize money. Instead, he was looking for an excuse to reduce it and that he got from her act.