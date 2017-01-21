Bigg Boss 10 January 20 highlights: Lopamudra, Manu’s thankless attitude upsets Bani

Bigg Boss 10 got its first three finalists in Friday's episode. Manu, Manveer, and Lopamudra defeated Bani, Rohan and Mona Lisa in the task and ensured an entry in the finale of the reality show. After setting a benchmark on the day one of the task, Team Manu makes their best efforts to take their revenge from Team Rohan for all the torture they inflicted on them the previous day. As the day progresses, Manu and Manveer strategises on things that can make their rivals lose their hold on the red mark.

Even before the commencement of the task, Lopamudra and Rohan got into an argument over being fair in the tasks. Lopamudra gives a piece of her mind to Rohan and told him how he should not be afraid of tolerating those things which he did to others. She refused to listen to Rohan's side of the story and starts yelling at him after putting across her point. Rohan and Lopamudra's friendship has been on and off several times inside the Bigg Boss house. The two friends have on many instances fought with each other because of their difference of opinions.

Manu and Manveer chose water to weaken Bani and Rohan's grip on the red mark. The duo splashed water onto the faces of Bani and Rohan with full force. Before doing that, they made sure to make their shoes slippery with cooking oil and egg yolk. The strategy proved beneficial to them as Bani lost hold of the red mark as she could not resist the pressure of water.

With Bani, Rohan too fell from his position leaving Mona Lisa alone to perform the task for their team. Mona Lisa could not stand for long and thus she too quits the game. This makes Team Manu the winner of the bungee cord task. But Manu and Lopmudra refused to give the credit of their big win to Manveer who took upon himself all the torture.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss asks contestants to unanimously give names of two contestants who were the worst performers of the task. This gives rise to a war of words between Manveer and Lopamudra. Lopa disagreed on being the weakest performer whereas Manveer tried to make her realise that it is because of him that she is a finalist of the show.