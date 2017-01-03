Bigg Boss 10 January 2 highlights: Swami Om walks out of the house

After 11 weeks of being locked down in a glass-walled house, contestants of Bigg Boss 10 are losing their cool over petty issues. Lopamudra and Rohan -- who have stood by each other in the difficult times -- are drifting apart because of the growing pressure of the game. In Monday's episode Lopamudra lashed out at Rohan as he accused her of fuelling the fire during critical situations in the house. He also raised questions on her friendship. Miffed with Rohan's immature behaviour, Lopamudra dropped Rohan's bags and told him that she will never stand by him in the entire season.

Being the nomination special episode, Bigg Boss introduces an interesting twist wherein contestants were called to the confession room in pairs. The two contestants were asked to decide who amongst two of them will be nominated this week. The first pair to walk in the confession room was Swami Om and Bani J. Irritated with Swami, Bani agrees to forgive him only if he agrees to nominate himself. Swami Om refuses to do so and says that he is afraid of nominations. He even tells her that she has the support of public but if he gets nominated he will have to definitely walk out of the house.

Next pair to go in was Lopamudra and Nitibha. Just like Swami and Bani, they too could not decide one name for nominations, hence come out of the confession room. Nitibha had the same opinion as Swami that she do not have so many supporters and will leave the house after being nominated.

Manu and Mona Lisa was the only pair to come to a decision. Mona Lisa made a sacrifice for Manu and nominated herself for this week's eviction. Since no other pair came up with a name for nomination, Bigg Boss nominates everyone in the house apart from Manveer who is the captain and Manu whom Mona saved from nominations.

Swami Om once again walked out of the house for some unavoidable reasons. Manveer was called in the confession room to ask him to pack Swami's bags since he had to leave.