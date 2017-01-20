Bigg Boss 10 January 19 highlights: Manu cries after Bani, Rohan trouble Manveer

Returning to their patent mannerisms, contestants of Bigg Boss 10 are back in action. Squabbles, arguments, back biting and poking fun at each other -- all spice and drama under one roof. After a couple of days of celebrations, housemates were given their last task for the season to secure themselves from the final eviction. The house was divided into two teams -- Team Manu and Team Rohan. Both the teams had three members each and they had to hold onto a red mark placed in the garden. Also, they were tied to a bungee rope during the task. The opponent team had to distract their competitors to make them let go off the red mark.

Team Manu went first and they had to struggle hard to pull themselves to the red mark while being tied to the bungee rope. Bani and Rohan started pelting water, oil, ice cubes and various other stuff on the players to annoy them. Mona Lisa avoids indulging in the game entirely and just tries to tickle Manveer with flowers. While Manu and Manveer take the game sportingly, Lopamudra gets aggressive.

Initially, in the day, Mona Lisa's husband Vikrant left the house but warned her once again about Manu and Manveer. Mona Lisa bid him adieu with a heavy heart and promised to follow his advise.

Lopamudra started losing her cool as Bani poured iced water, oil, curd and other stuff on her. She retaliated by snatching away the mug from her hand. She got personal and started commenting on Bani.

Amidst all the tension erupting between the two ladies, Manu loses his concentration and doesn't realise when he loses his grip on the red mark. He gets disappointed and insists on standing there itself despite being out of the game.