Bigg Boss 10 January 18 highlights: Mona Lisa sent to secret room for her wedding night

Best wishes to Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa for her married life with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput. Bigg Boss got the couple married on the national television and in turn might have managed to pull up the otherwise falling TRPs of the reality show. Mona Lisa's mother, Vikrant's sister, Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan and Nirahua were among the wedding guests. From haldi, mehndi to saat phere, the wedding was a colourful affair on Bigg Boss 10 sets.

The day started with Mona Lisa's mehndi. Bigg Boss arranged for the henna artists who came to adorn the hands of the bride as well as other women of the house. Manveer teased Bani and asked her to apply mehndi on her face since there is no place for it in her hands. Adding to the joyous ambience were Bollywood's popular wedding songs. The contestants could not resist dancing and become a part of their fellow contestant's happiness.

Post the rituals, Bigg Boss organised a wedding reception and Manu and Manveer were the hosts of the party. The duo tried to add a pinch of fun to the celebrations as they imitated Vikrant's earlier visit to the Bigg Boss 10 house when he was angry with Mona Lisa for her closeness with Manu.

After all the wedding ceremonies came to a close, Mona Lisa and Vikrant were sent to the secret room for their wedding night. While there were speculations about Mona's eviction post-wedding, it is now confirmed that the newly-weds will return to the house in tonight's episode.

Bidding adieu to all the guests, contestants returned to their petty fights. Bani and Rohan got into an argument over washing utensils. Rohan told Lopamudra that Bani does not deserve to be addressed with love.