Latest News
  • Bigg Boss 10 January 17 highlights: Mona Lisa says yes to boyfriend, haldi ceremony is a colourful affair

Bigg Boss 10 January 17 highlights: Mona Lisa says yes to boyfriend, haldi ceremony is a colourful affair

Published on January 18, 2017 11:04 am
  • bigg boss, bigg boss 10, bigg boss highlights, monalisa marriage, bigg boss monalisa wedding, monalisa fiancee, monalisa boyfriend

    When they entered the Bigg Boss 10 house, the contestants might not have imagined that as part of the show they will also get to attend a wedding. But Bigg Boss is a show that prides itself on its unpredictably or -- read it as -- anything that will get TRPs. So now, Mona Lisa is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on the show and the haldi ceremony is already done. Interestingly, while Vikrant entered the Bigg Boss 10 house on Tuesday and proposed to Mona Lisa on the same day, Bigg Boss had already prepped for their haldi ceremony. The contestants were part of two groups, Ladkivale and ladkevale.

  • bigg boss, bigg boss 10, bigg boss highlights, monalisa proposed, vikrant marriage proposal, vikrant monalisa marriage, manu manveer happy, manu manveer monalisa, manu manveer signature dance

    Mona was all excited to see her boyfriend, Vikrant in the house. He proposed marriage to her and she readily accepted the proposal. As the couple entered the house, all were excited to see the ring on Mona Lisa's finger. Manu and Manveer were the happiest to see their best friend smiling. Both of them congratulated Mona and the trio performed their signature dance move. Bani was happy about the good food they will be served during the wedding.

  • bigg boss, bigg boss 10, bigg boss highlights, manu concerned, monalisa manu friendship, manveer manu bani

    Amidst the wedding atmosphere, Manu Punjabi looked concerned for his friend Mona. He said Vikrant was saying anything that was coming to his mind. He told Bani and Manveer that he is fine with him talking nonsense about him but he should watch his words before commenting about Mona.

  • bigg boss, bigg boss 10, bigg boss highlights, vikrant mona fight, swami om monalisa closeness, swami om monalisa daughter

    Vikrant questioned Mona Lisa over letting Swami Om apply balm on her waist in an earlier episode. He asked Mona how can she allow anyone to touch her body part. Mona Lisa, in her defence, said that Swami was an elderly man and he didn't have wrong intentions.

  • bigg boss, bigg boss 10, bigg boss highlights, celebrations bigg boss, contestants dance, monalisa haldi ceremony

    Housemates danced on peppy Bollywood numbers as they were given a task to make Mona Lisa's haldi ceremony as entertaining as they could. Mona Lisa was glowing like any other bride when her fellow contestants teased her and her would-be husband Vikrant.

  • bigg boss, bigg boss 10, bigg boss highlights, lopamudra bridesmaid, vikrant manu rivalry

    Meanwhile, the contestants were given a chance to earn the luxury budget. Two tables were placed in the garden area and the contestants had to pass the luxury budget items from table's one end to another without using their hands.

More from this section

    Best of Express