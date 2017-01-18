Bigg Boss 10 January 17 highlights: Mona Lisa says yes to boyfriend, haldi ceremony is a colourful affair

When they entered the Bigg Boss 10 house, the contestants might not have imagined that as part of the show they will also get to attend a wedding. But Bigg Boss is a show that prides itself on its unpredictably or -- read it as -- anything that will get TRPs. So now, Mona Lisa is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on the show and the haldi ceremony is already done. Interestingly, while Vikrant entered the Bigg Boss 10 house on Tuesday and proposed to Mona Lisa on the same day, Bigg Boss had already prepped for their haldi ceremony. The contestants were part of two groups, Ladkivale and ladkevale.

Mona was all excited to see her boyfriend, Vikrant in the house. He proposed marriage to her and she readily accepted the proposal. As the couple entered the house, all were excited to see the ring on Mona Lisa's finger. Manu and Manveer were the happiest to see their best friend smiling. Both of them congratulated Mona and the trio performed their signature dance move. Bani was happy about the good food they will be served during the wedding.

Amidst the wedding atmosphere, Manu Punjabi looked concerned for his friend Mona. He said Vikrant was saying anything that was coming to his mind. He told Bani and Manveer that he is fine with him talking nonsense about him but he should watch his words before commenting about Mona.

Vikrant questioned Mona Lisa over letting Swami Om apply balm on her waist in an earlier episode. He asked Mona how can she allow anyone to touch her body part. Mona Lisa, in her defence, said that Swami was an elderly man and he didn't have wrong intentions.

Housemates danced on peppy Bollywood numbers as they were given a task to make Mona Lisa's haldi ceremony as entertaining as they could. Mona Lisa was glowing like any other bride when her fellow contestants teased her and her would-be husband Vikrant.