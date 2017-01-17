Bigg Boss 10 January 16 highlights: Barring Mona Lisa, contestants choose immunity over friendship

It was this season's last nominations in reality TV show Bigg Boss 10. The contestants had their last chance to vote out their competition but Bigg Boss took it away from them. Instead, everyone was given a chance to secure a place for themselves in the finale week but at the cost of their fellow contestants' emotions. The contestants had a parcel from the loved ones of others and to save themselves, they had to put it to fire. If they delivered the parcel, they would been nominated.

Mona Lisa was overwhelmed with emotions as she learnt about the task. She was heard crying in the washroom but Manu -- whose parcel was with her -- tried to calm her down and assured her that he doesn't want the parcel. Instead, he wanted to see her in the finale. But being an overtly emotional person, Mona delivers the parcel and in turn nominates herself. What a perfect example of friendship in a place where emotions hold no importance.

Bani had Lopamudra's parcel and Lopa had Mona Lisa's. While Mona desperately wanted her gift, Lopa was least interested in requesting Bani for hers. Miffed with Lopamudra's arrogance, Bani decides on putting the parcel on fire and joined Manveer in the finale week.

Next, it was Manu to enter the finale week as he too burnt the greeting cards from Bani's best friend Gauhar Khan. Bani made it clear to him that she doesn't mind if he chooses his immunity over her parcel.

Following Manu and Bani, Lopamudra too opted for immunity instead of delivering the parcel to Mona Lisa. Mona was in tears as she saw the gift sent to her by her fiancee in flames. Vikrant, Mona's fiancee, had sent a soft toy with 'You and Me Forever' written on it.