Bigg Boss 10 January 14 highlights: Salman Khan supports Lopa over Bani, eliminates Nitibha

Host Salman Khan returned with Bigg Boss 10 Weekend Ka Vaar in his signature style. Dressed in shades of blue, the actor looked fresh. He gave the show, which has been caught under high fire and friction due to the events that took place last week, a much needed respite. We saw him laugh, get angry and even guiding the housemates as they are set to enter the finale week soon. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)

Bigg Boss 10 host Salman Khan began the show by congratulating commoner Manveer Gurjar for becoming the first one to win the ticket to finale this season. Manveer had last week, overthrown his best friend on the show, Manu Punjabi by grabbing more public votes during the mall task. Salman assured him and the other commoners, that they will leave the house as celebrities now.

Salman soon came to the main point of discussion, the Bani-Lopa spat. Salman asked the contestants to name the person who deserved to sit on the Khalnayak Ki Kursi. The house unanimously (barring Rohan Mehra) chose Lopamudra Raut.

According to the participants, Lopa's comments on Bani's mother during the call centre task were uncalled for. They thought Lopa took the task way too far and such a personal attack on Bani was not required.

Unexpectedly, Salman took Lopa's side and bashed all the housemates too. He said that it was Bani who began personal attacks on Lopa and her family during the task. Comparing Bani and Lopa stooping to the level of Swami Om, he said the task was about testing their patience hence, they should've kept calm without getting a physical scuffle.

Salman's anger also fell on Manu Punjabi. The actor called Manu a 'backbiter' when Manu said Bani was a 'chuggalkhor.' Manu defended himself by saying that if his comments are not causing any harm to others then he is not doing anything wrong.

Amid the intense discussion, Lopa tried to put her point that Bani blew the entire matter out of proportion to grab attention and become a scapegoat.

Salman tried to pacify things in the end, by asking Lopa and Bani to hug and sort out their differences.