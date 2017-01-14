Bigg Boss 10 January 13 highlights: Bigg Boss criticises Bani, Lopamudra’s immaturity, cancels call centre task

Another week inside the Bigg Boss 10 house ended on a high note and the credit goes to arch rivals Bani J and Lopamudra Raut. On the second day of the call centre task, the contestants switched their roles and Lopamudra, Manu and Manveer got a chance to give it back to their opponents. While Manu tried to play the game in a good spirit, Lopamudra went over the board to irk Bani. She not only talked about her physical appearance but also targeted her weakest spot - her mother.

Bani-Lopamudra forgot one of the major rule of the house and attacked each other physically. While Bani tried to grab Lopamudra by her waist, Lopamudra retaliated with full force. Other contestants tried to calm them down but the two of them were unstoppable. Bani was miffed with Lopamudra since she told her that she takes advantage of her mother's medical condition to gain sympathy of other contestants and also of the viewers of the show.

\The first call of the day was made by Manu Punjabi to Bani J. He started the call with a compliment on her sweet and humble tone but later went ahead to call her mean and selfish. He even told her that she hardly cared for her friend Gaurav when he was in the house. He ended the call with a compliment on her eyes.

Manu, Manveer, and Mona Lisa condemned Lopamudra's comments and found her insensitive. Manu said that Lopamudra has lost all the respect she earned during her three months long stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

Even after the fight was over, Bani and Lopamudra, on various occasions, kept poking each other. Lopamudra told everyone that she will not give an explanation to anyone about what she said as she spoke her mind.