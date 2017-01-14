Bigg Boss 10 host Salman Khan bromances with Partner Govinda on Weekend Ka Vaar, see pics

You might have to wait a little longer to hear the good news about Salman Khan-Govinda pairing up onscreen once again to leave you rolling in the aisles, but for now, the two partners-in-crime are here to give you a laughter dose in this week's Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 10. Salman Khan will be hosting his dear friend Govinda who is here to promote his upcoming film Aa Gaya Hero. The episode will come as a relief to the television audience who have been switching channels to find humour.

When Salman Khan and Govinda come together, there remains no doubt that the episode will be a superhit one among the audience. This is not the first time that Govinda has graced the show with his special appearance. In one of the show's earlier seasons, he came on the show with Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh to promote his movie, Kill Dill. Govinda has shunned all the haters who were speculating a rift between the two Bollywood stars. There have been reports about the Raja Babu actor being upset with Salman after he failed to keep his promise of launching Govinda's daughter Tina in Bollywood.

Govinda and Salman will take the audience on a joy ride with their perfect comic timing. And when the 'Partners' are here, how can we not expect their patent dance moves on "Soni De Nakhre." Watching Govinda groove has always been a treat for the eyes.

Govinda who was at loggerheads with his nephew Krushna Abhishek has finally patched up with him. Krushna who has always wanted his 'mama' to come to his comedy show got his wish fulfilled with the help of Salman Khan as the uncle-nephew duo will share the stage on Bigg Boss 10.

Salman and Govinda laugh their hearts out as Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek take a pinch at the contestants of Bigg Boss 10. Krushna and Bharti will be entering the house to relieve the tensed atmosphere too.

To promote his movie Aa Gaya Hero, Govinda sways on Lohe Ka River, a track from his upcoming movie.