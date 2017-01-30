Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan-Hrithik Roshan’s Dugs moment to Manveer-Manu’s performance, the best moments from Bigg Boss finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 10 was star-filled. The hugest surprise was the visit of Hrithik Roshan on the sets. The actor shared the stage with host Salman Khan and spoke about how the Sultan actor has always inspired him to be his best version. Hrithik was on the show to promote his film, Kaabil. Yami Gautam also joined in later. Salman introduced the stars to the finalists by doing the iconic step from Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, which made the show even more iconic.

Moving on, Salman introduced an upcoming show which will be hosted by Neha Dhupia and his brother, Sohail Khan. The show is a reality show based on kids. At the moment, the entire stage was filled with small children, which made the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor looked a bit confused and overwhelmed. This moment totally introduced us to the Mamu side of Salman as he was too happy to see these kids. Oh, by the way, it was kids vs Salman at a moment when one of them wanted to play tug of war with the star.

The housemates were prepared for a grand finale. The most surprising makeover was of Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi, who looked nothing less than a star.

Lopamudra and Bani J, who were the runner-ups of the show, maintained their cold war till the last moment of the show. Both of them were quite strong contenders.

The finale was attended by all the ex-housemates. Lokesh Kumari was nothing less than a surprise packet. She has had a makeover and her short stint in Bigg Boss 10 has made her quite a celeb.