Bigg Boss 10 finale: Bani J, Manveer, Lopamudra, Manu get a major makeover. See before, after pics

Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi are the finalists of Bigg Boss 10. The grand finale is on Sunday night and Bigg Boss 10 finalists are all set to set the stage on fire, as they await to know the name of the final winner of this Salman Khan-hosted show. After more than three months of non-stop entertainment, Bigg Boss 10 has reached its final stage. Manveer, Bani, Lopamudra and Manu got a special makeover before the big night and we got our hands on the pics. Take a look. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

As per the early predictions, Manveer Gurjar and Bani J are in neck-to-neck fight. Manveer is backed by many as the winner of the show. From the beginning of the season, Manveer attracted all the limelight with his rough and tough personality. But, he managed to get into action only after teaming up with fellow commoner Manu Punjabi. On the finale night, Manveer will be seen performing and post his makeover, he looks all the more dapper. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

The expectations of Bani winning the Bigg Boss season 10 are also high. Bani J carried herself with dignity on the show and stuck to her stand. Despite having ugly fights with Lopamudra, Priyanka Jagga, and Swami Om, she never let her confidence go. Bani too got a makeover for the finale and she will be seen performing with Lopa. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Lopamudra Raut became everyone’s favourite inside the house because of her habit of taking a stand against everything wrong. Salman Khan too praised her for standing up against all the wrongs that were happening inside the house. She is also called the 'Morcha Chachi' outside the Bigg Boss house. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Though certain reports suggest that Bigg Boss 10’s most favourite aam aadmi, Manu Punjabi has himself decided to leave the show taking home Rs 10 lakh. But before that, get ready to see Manu in a completely new look. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Also, Bigg Boss 10 ex-contestants Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra, Rahul Dev and Karan Mehra were also seen on the Bigg Boss 10 set. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Not to miss, the Dabangg star and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan will perform to his songs Mera Hi Jalwa, Aaj Ki Party alongside evicted contestants Gaurav Chopraa, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash not only on-stage, but also inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. (Source: Photo by Instagram )