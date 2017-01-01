Bigg Boss 10 December 31 highlights: Salman Khan enters the house to celebrate New Year

Bigg Boss 10 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on December 31 brought with it a lot of frolic and fun. After another grilling week inside the house, it as time to celebrate and ring in the New Year for the housemates. And it was the best time to ease out their pressure around the various luxury budget and captaincy tasks. The participants were made to sit back and relax and enjoy the fiesta that unfolded in the house. And all of it was lead by host Salman Khan himself. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)

After the housemates prepared a special dance number for Salman Khan last weekend, to wish him on his birthday on December 27, it was the turn of Salman to reciprocate to their love. The superstar left all the contestants pleasantly surprised when he personally entered the house to ring in 2017 with them. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)

Giving company to Salman were the participants of the current season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Salman Yusuf Khan, Teriya Magar and Preetjot Singh. They left the housemates totally entertained. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)

Former Bigg Boss participant and actor-model Karishma Tanna left everyone enthralled with her dance moves too. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)

Salman also gave out fun titles to the housemates. Swami Om bagged the "Footage King" award. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)

Lopamudra and Bani, known for their massive fights inside the house, won "Jaani Dushman" award. Bani also won the "Bhukkad" award. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)

Gaurav was surprised when the housemates voted him as the "Kaamchor" of the house. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)

Salman Yusuf Khan picked contestants Lopamudra Raut, Mona Lisa and Nitibha Kaul and set temperatures soaring with his bare chest performance. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)

Shantanu gave the perfect company to Salman Khan who also shook a leg on the special show. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)

Comedy Nights Bachao hosts Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh stayed on stage as other ex-Bigg Boss contestants Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh and this season's Lokesh Kumari came as guests. (Source: Photo by Colors/Twitter)