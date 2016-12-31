Bigg Boss 10 December 30 highlights: Swami Om provokes Lopamudra to hit him

Lesser entertainment, no bouts of laughter and so many ear-pricking voices, all of these defined Friday's episode of TV reality show Bigg Boss 10. After much hue and cry over Rohan physically assaulting Swami Om, Swami returned to the house much fitter than ever before. He was seen dancing on the tunes of morning alarm. But he didn't back off from his patent habit of poking his nose in somebody else's conversation. While Lopamudra tried to calm down Rohan, Swami picked up a fight with Lopa.

Lopamudra looked helpless as she tried her best not to hit Swami after his provocation. Swami started calling her names and challenged her to hit him. Rohan, very politely asked Swami to leave them alone but Swami turned deaf ears to his request and continued shouting. On this Rohan got agitated and said that when he has to leave the house he will leave after actually hitting him. Bani pulled back Rohan and Manveer and Manu tried to calm down Swami.

Manveer sent Gaurav and Swami to jail. Swami as always did not take the decision with grace and told Manveer that he is afraid of Rohan. Later in the day Swami and Gaurav are given a chance to be released from the jail. In a task, Manveer Ki Adalat, Swami Om, and Gaurav get Manu Punjabi and Rohan Mehra as their respective advocates. Manu and Rohan have to get their client out of the jail by giving valid reasons as to why judge Manveer should release them.

While fighting for Swami Om, Manu calls Bani to the Katghara and asks her about pushing Swami when he passed a comment at her mother. On being reminded of the incident Bani loses her cool and lashes out at Manu for being insensitive. Manu accuses her of not taking a stand when Priyanka Jagga commented on Manu's mother. Bani reminds him that the person in question is Gaurav and not her.

After listening to both the advocates, Manveer finds Swami unhealthy to go to jail and thus sends Gaurav to jail. Rohan accuses Manveer of being unfair and biased.