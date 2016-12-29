Bigg Boss 10 December 28 highlights: Swami Om removes his pants, pulls Rohan by his neck

Swami Om has taken upon himself the responsibility of taking down Bigg Boss 10 to a new low with each episode. On the second day of luxury budget task Toofan, Swami threatens to remove his pants as he was feeling hot sitting under the sun. Helpless contestants could do nothing but just ignore Swami's demeaning acts. Proving that his threats are not hollow, Swami removes his pants and sit there in his undergarments. Manveer asked him to maintain the decorum of the house and pull up his pants. Thankfully Swami listens to him and pulls up his pants.

As the first storm of the day shakes up the house, a new conflict rises up in the house. Who was the last to enter the igloo, Swami Om or Lopamudra? While Swami Om remained adamant on Lopa being the last, Lopa and Rohan were sure that it was Swami. Manu and Manveer thought it was Lopamudra. Clearing the confusion, Bigg Boss announces that Swami Om is out of the captaincy race since he entered the igloo last. Lopamudra applauds Bigg Boss's decision and calls Swami a cheat.

Unable to take his defeat, Swami Om accused Bigg Boss of being unfair and strategising against him to put him in the jail. As he searched for the letter that had the rules of the game mentioned in it, Manoj Punjabi made fun of him. Manoj entertained the audience in a true sense and made everyone laugh as he wittily irritated Swami Om.

Bani and Gaurav got into a silly fight over food. Gaurav tried to make Bani understand the situation but, as always, Bani only believes in talking instead of listening to what other person has to say. Miffed with Bani's attitude, Gaurav too gives up.

The last three contestants in the captaincy race -- Rohan, Manu and Manveer -- await for the last storm to hit the house. Meanwhile, we see Swami Om guarding the igloo's entrance without anyone asking him to do so. As the storm strikes, he tries to block Rohan's way. Onlookers Lopa and Gaurav see Swami's act.