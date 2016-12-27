Latest News
  • Bigg Boss 10 December 26 highlights: Bani, Gaurav are the most hated contestant inside Bigg Boss house

Published on December 27, 2016 11:10 am
    In comparison to last week's hue and cry, this week in Bigg Boss 10 house began on a much calmer note. But Bigg Boss quite hates this calm inside the house. So he introduced the luxury budget task where Gaurav and Bani had to answer the questions of the housemates. But there is a twist. Both Gaurav and Bani were unaware that the questions coming to them were from the housemates and not from the live audience of the show. The housemates took full advantage of the situation and tried to understand the strategy of Bani and Gaurav.

    Manveer asked Gaurav and Bani about their take on the entire Priyanka-Lopamudra episode since both of them looked entirely aloof from whatever happened inside the house in the last week. To this, Gaurav and Bani defended themselves saying they were unaware about the incidents. Lopamudra looked upset with Gaurav's reply. She asked if he would have the same reply if all of it happened to his sister.

    After Priyanka Jagga's exit, now Swami Om is on a look out for someone on whom he can shower his love and blessings. And once again he has returned to his another favourite 'beti' Mona Lisa. In Monday's episode, he was seen caressing Mona's hair and telling her that he has always wanted someone to love him.

    Manoj Punjabi once again warned Manveer to stay away from Nitibha since she is using him to take the centrestage in the game. It so happened that Manveer advised Nitibha to act decently. The advice came in the wake of her threatening Gaurav with her shoe when he called her the weakest contestant. Instead of taking the advice, Nitibha snapped back at Manveer.

    Manveer and Rohan got into an argument after Rohan supported Bani and Gaurav in the task. Manveer was confused with Rohan's reaction as earlier Rohan too was poking fun at Gaurav for his replies during the luxury budget task.

    Seeing the double standards of Rohan, Manoj Punjabi mentioned the difference between commoners and celebrities to Mona Lisa and Manveer. He told them that despite their best efforts, the wall between commoners and celebs still exist.

