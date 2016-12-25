Bigg Boss 10 December 24 highlights: For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan evicts a contestant

Bigg Boss 10 December 24 episode will stand alone for it was the first time in 10 seasons that the show's host Salman Khan decided to evict a contestant. Yes, it was Priyanka Jagga Muse whom Salman Khan asked to leave the house, and this is the biggest highlight of the show still date. Scroll on to know what happened on the show!

The Bigg Boss 10 episode begins with Salman Khan showing us what Bani J had to go through to get Om Swami and Manu Punjabi to nominate themselves. Not only does Manu agree to nominate himself but he also convinces Swami to nominate himself. Bani chooses to meet her best friend Gauahar Khan for 10 minutes and runs to the door waiting for Gauahar to enter but Gauahar enters from the confession room to surprise her bestie.

Housemates talk their heart out about Swami Om's behavior in the house with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan says Swami Om has some mental problems given the way he behaves in the house. Salman also questions Swami Om about supporting his beti Priyanka Jagga even when she was wrong.

Salman Khan shares that Priyanka Jagga has been the most aggressive and rudest contestant of Bigg Boss 10 and tries to make her realize her mistake but she refuses to listen.

Priyanka Jagga says Lopa should have behaved nicely with her. She also shared that she doesn't want to stay and wants to leave the Bigg Boss house right away.