Bigg Boss 10 December 22 highlights: Priyanka Jagga’s son requests her to stop fighting

In the Bigg Boss 10 house, you may stoop down to any level but when it comes to contestants' families, they are in it together. After giving housemates a tough time for an entire week, Bigg Boss surprised the contestants by introducing an interesting 'Family App task'. In the task, contestants had to choose from the given four options and every option was accompanied by a certain percentage of battery. Every time they chose an option, battery went down by that percentage. Manu and Swami Om were the chargers of this battery. It was in their hands whether they wish to recharge the battery or not.

After having an emotional breakdown, Priyanka Jagga got a chance to meet her children at the cost of 60% battery. Her two sons entered the house and met everyone in the house. The contestants forgot everything that happened in the last few days and welcomed the kids with an open heart. One of her sons told Priyanka that she fights a lot in the house. Kids being kids, they were more interested in playing around in the house instead of meeting their mother. The innocence of the kids brought back the smiles on the faces of the housemates.

Mona Lisa had to convince Swami Om and Manu to refrain from using items from the luxury budget for the entire season since she needed to recharge the battery to meet her boyfriend, Vikrant, for 10 minutes. Manu and Swami agree readily and Vikrant enters the house. Tears of joy rolled down from Mona Lisa's eyes. The couple hugged each other and Mona Lisa introduced Vikrant to everyone in the house. Swami Om, who ensured he was the first one to meet anyone who steps inside the house, addresses Vikrant as his son-in-law.

Vikrant, Mona's boyfriend, looked upset as he heard the M3 trio -- Manu, Manveer, and Mona Lisa -- talking ill about him in one of the episodes. He even accused Mona Lisa of getting too close to Manu but at the same time reassured her that he still loves her. Lopamudra tried her best to settle the differences between the couple as she assured Vikrant that Mona Lisa loves only him and no one else.

Lopamudra and Priyanka Jagga got into a fight and called each other names. The catfight gets intense and to maintain the decorum of the house, Bigg Boss had to once again intervene and warn the contestants to watch what they say on the national television. Overwhelmed with emotions, Lopamudra shouts on the top of her voice to ask Bigg Boss to call her in the confession room. Bigg Boss called her and told her that it is not only Priyanka who is at fault. She is equally responsible for whatever happened.