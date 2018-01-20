1 / 17

Dubai is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Indians. With film stars, especially, the ultra-modern city is insanely popular. Antara Biswas, known more by her stage name Mona Lisa, and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Dubai. It is well-known that the two married on Bigg Boss 10 last year. The actress, who has appeared in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films, uploaded many pictures with Vikrant and it is clear that the couple had a fabulous time in the city. See all the photos here.