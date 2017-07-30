Latest News
Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017: From Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan under the same roof to Alia Bhatt, here is a look at the gala night

Published on July 30, 2017 1:09 pm
    Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai on July 29 and the who's who from the Bollywood and Television were present for the gala night. From Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan, the Bachchan family and Shahid Kapoor to Tiger Shroff everyone was in attendance. Television industry's most loved couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya along with other celebs also made their presence felt. And going by the pictures, Karan Johar's hosting definitely took the audience on a fun ride. Have a look!

    Looking dapper in blue, Tubelight actor Salman Khan was also a part of the night. And he gave a dashing performance on stage.

    Alia Bhatt's performance in Udta Punjab has won her almost every award of the year, here's adding one more to the list. Doesn't she look like a princess in pink?

    But, the awards night became a truly special one with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's presence, especially because this was one of the rare times that Salman and Aishwarya were under the same roof. Aishwarya, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan also won awards.

    Television industry's most sought after couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya also got fans talking with their memorable presence in the Mumbai event. Even Naagin actor Mouni Roy came for the night.

    Shahid Kapoor also won an award for Udta Punjab with Alia and looking at his pictures, we can't get over how handsome he looks.

    Just like IIFA 2017, even this big show was hosted by Karan Johar. We hope that his lines were not as controversial as the last one.

    Even Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput made his presence felt. He is said to feature in an Abhishek Kapoor film opposite Sara Ali Khan.

    Bollywood's hottest sensation, Disha Patani looked ravishing in red.

    Sunny Leone was also in attendance. She was last seen raising temperatures in the song Piya More from Baadshaho with Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn.

